Calumet City man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in Roseland

article

A suburban man was charged with stabbing a 21-year-old woman to death last January in the Roseland neighborhood.

Nore Flemings, 19, is accused of fatally stabbing the woman around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to police.

She suffered stab wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Flemings, of Calumet City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, murder/other forcible felony, armed robbery and concealed homicidal death.

Flemings is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.