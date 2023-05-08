Calumet City Fire Department receives nearly $1.9M grant for emergency equipment upgrade

First responders in Calumet City just received a significant boost, after Congresswoman Robin Kelly presented a check for close to $1.9 million to the fire department.

The federal grant money was awarded by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, and Kelly played an instrumental role in securing those dollars.

The check was presented during a ceremony at City Hall on Monday, and the nearly $1.9 million will be used to upgrade the department's emergency fleets and other life-saving equipment.

This is especially crucial for Calumet City, as its closest hospital — Franciscan Health Hammond, formerly St Margaret's — closed a few months ago. The closure adds transport time during responses and additional strain on the department.

"The SAFER Grant will provide $1.9 million as was stated for three years, and unlike others, this is 100 percent funded," said Fire Chief Glenn Bachert.

"These funds will allow Calumet City to hire more firefighters, and ensure that our fire department has the necessary staffing levels to keep our communities safe. The grant will also support operations and safety measures that will further strengthen our emergency response capabilities," said Rep. Kelly.

For the Calumet City mayor, the donation hits close to home after a recent accident and how the department came to his rescue.