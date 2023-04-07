Boy, 5, killed by gunfire inside Calumet City home

A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a residence in Calumet City Thursday night.

Calumet City police responded to a report of a child shot around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Paxton Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and started performing life-saving care.

The child was transported to a local trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Kentrell Pouncey of Calumet City.

Investigators say the gun was discharged within the home. Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

"Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal," Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said.

Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.