Calumet City shootout: 1 arrested, guns recovered after police open fire

The Brief Police in Calumet City responded to a fight and gunfire Tuesday evening on Buffalo Avenue. Officers confronted an armed man who refused to drop his weapon, leading police to fire shots that did not strike anyone. One suspect was arrested, two guns were recovered, and investigators say the incident was isolated.



Calumet City police fired shots while responding to an active shootout Tuesday evening after reports of a large fight, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue around 7 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a group of men fighting, then shots fired — which the dispatcher could hear over the phone, police said. When officers arrived, they encountered active gunfire between multiple people.

Police said they confronted an armed man in an alley and ordered him to drop his weapon. When he refused and turned toward officers, police opened fire but did not hit anyone. No officers were injured.

Two people fled the scene, and one was later taken into custody, according to police. Investigators also recovered two guns

Authorities described the incident as isolated and said there is no immediate threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500.