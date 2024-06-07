Calumet Fisheries reopens months after closure due to fire

Calumet Fisheries, the popular seafood restaurant on Chicago's Southeast Side, will reopen its doors to the public Saturday.

Established in 1928, Calumet Fisheries was temporarily closed after an electrical fire in November.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

There is no indoor seating available and Calumet Fisheries is a cash-only business with an ATM inside.

The electrical fire last November came as the restaurant was reopening after being shut down by the city's health department for several weeks.

The restaurant was named a winner in 2010 of the prestigious James Beard Awards nationwide competition, the Oscars of the food world.

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the shop during her visit to Chicago in January 2023, and chef-author Anthony Bourdain visited in 2008 for his show "No Reservations."