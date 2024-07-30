Driver sought in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Monday afternoon in Calumet Heights.

The 36-year-old man was crossing the street around 3:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 95th Street when he was struck and seriously injured by a silver sedan, according to a CPD community alert.

The vehicle is possibly a 2009 Volvo with windshield and right headlight damage, police said. It was last seen traveling eastbound on 95th Street near Escanaba Avenue.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unite at (312) 745-4521.