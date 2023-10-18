Expand / Collapse search

Cameras granted access for hearing involving accused Delphi killer Richard Allen

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Indiana
FOX 32 Chicago

Cameras will be in courtroom for Delphi murder case hearing

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom Thursday for a hearing in the Delphi murders case.

DELPHI, Ind. - Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom on Thursday for a hearing in the Delphi murders case.

Richard Allen, 51, is charged with the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The status hearing will focus on a crucial leak of evidence that Allen's defense attorneys took responsibility for. 

Last month, his attorneys filed an expanded motion filed this week seeking to suppress all evidence stemming from a search warrant of Allen's home.

During that search, officers found a gun that later led to Allen's arrest, but defense attorneys argue that the search lacked probable cause.

In a separate motion filed last month, his attorneys also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.