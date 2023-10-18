Cameras granted access for hearing involving accused Delphi killer Richard Allen

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom on Thursday for a hearing in the Delphi murders case.

Richard Allen, 51, is charged with the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The status hearing will focus on a crucial leak of evidence that Allen's defense attorneys took responsibility for.

Last month, his attorneys filed an expanded motion filed this week seeking to suppress all evidence stemming from a search warrant of Allen's home.

During that search, officers found a gun that later led to Allen's arrest, but defense attorneys argue that the search lacked probable cause.

In a separate motion filed last month, his attorneys also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.