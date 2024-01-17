Chicago school adapts with Spanish learning model to support migrant families

A number of the migrants arriving in Illinois are families with young children, and more than 100 of them are new students at Cameron Elementary School.

To make sure they are getting the best education possible, the school has adopted a Spanish learning model, as well as a committee with the sole focus on supporting the new arrivals.

But one teacher says they still need more funding and resources.

"I have a student that needs a jacket. I have a student that needs boots. Where can I get these right away? Our families also need to be able to sustain themselves. They need to work. And this is something that I have parents tell me each and every day," the teacher said. "And I don't know what to tell them."

Teachers at the school are also pushing for the district to cover tuition costs so staff can get a bilingual endorsement.