Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train passes through Bensenville

There was lots of excitement in Bensenville Friday night.

Camera phones were raised as everyone waited to capture Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train.

Nearly 3,000 spectators stood at York Road and Railroad Avenue.

There was live music and temps in the 50s.

Canadian Pacific’s Holiday train visits 168 communities throughout the Canadian network.

Since 1989, the effort has raised more than $20 million spreading awareness about hunger.

Donations raised this year support the Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry. Residents brought hundreds of canned goods to the event.

The pantry also received a $10,000 check.

"If everyone comes together and gives to charity and helps each other out, this world would be a better place", one resident said.

