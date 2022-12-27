Cancer survivor gives back through toy drive at Lurie Children's Hospital

A woman who battled cancer just a few years ago is collecting toys for kids at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Devon Neubauer says she had some idea of what being hospitalized entailed because she was an adult when she was admitted.

Now, she says she wants to give children something to smile about.

"I got diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when I was 23 years old. And every stay I was in the hospital for four to five nights at a time. And my mom was with me the whole time. And because we couldn't leave, we would always bring like games to play or things to color in, just something to keep our time busy," she said.

Neubauer is accepting donations at Fenn Beauty Lounge Salon in Tinely Park, and by Venmo.