Candlelight vigil to be held in Highland Park to remember victims of parade shooting

In downtown Highland Park, victims of last week's parade shooting will be remembered during a city-hosted vigil Wednesday night.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Hundreds of people, if not more, are expected at the special event. It will mark the first city-led event since last Monday’s Fourth of July parade.

The gathering will begin on the front lawn of City Hall, with music by the Highland Park Strings.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A local rabbi and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering are set to speak, followed by a candle lighting ceremony.

The program will then close with the playing of Taps.

It will undoubtedly be an emotional evening, after a very difficult week and a half in highland park.

"The Fourth of July parade is a long-standing tradition in our community and it’s something that everyone has experienced in different ways, so it is vital that we have this opportunity to grieve together, to be together and to begin this long road of healing as one community," said Amanda Civitello, Communications Manager for the city of Highland Park.

The event is expected to last about one hour.