Car careens through crowd of peaceful protesters in Newport Beach; driver in custody

Peaceful protesters in Newport Beach had to flee from the scene Wednesday afternoon as a vehicle careened through the crowd.

Fortunately no was one seriously injured.

FOX 11’s Stephanie Stanton was live on air was the incident unfolded. You can hear dozens of people shouting “get out of the way” and “oh my God” before the car drove past.

The vehicle appears to be a white Mini Cooper. Just minutes after the incident, police apprehended the driver. SkyFOX was over the scene as police pulled over a Mini Cooper with windshield damage and took a man into custody.

One witness told us he threw his bike in the way to avoid getting hit.

“The rage on his face, he was determined to kill somebody. He went right through me, I threw my bike in between me and the car before it hit me. I looked to the right and he kept spinning down and there were three children right in the way,” said Brandon Yamawaki who witnessed the entire incident.

Yamawaki was livestreaming the protest on Twitter when the crash happened.

It appears no one was seriously injured or hurt.

