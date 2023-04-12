Car catches fire on I-294 in Franklin Park

Crews put out a vehicle fire on Interstate 294 Tuesday evening in west suburban Franklin Park.

The vehicle caught fire around 6 p.m. on I-294, according to the Franklin Park Fire Department.

Firefighters blocked off traffic and extinguished the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

All lanes of traffic were reopened a short time later.

No further information was immediately available.