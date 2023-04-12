Car catches fire on I-294 in Franklin Park
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. - Crews put out a vehicle fire on Interstate 294 Tuesday evening in west suburban Franklin Park.
The vehicle caught fire around 6 p.m. on I-294, according to the Franklin Park Fire Department.
Firefighters blocked off traffic and extinguished the blaze. There were no reported injuries.
All lanes of traffic were reopened a short time later.
No further information was immediately available.
Image from the Franklin Park Police Department