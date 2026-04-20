Car crashes into CTA bus in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

The Brief A sedan hit a stopped CTA bus around 12:05 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. The sedan driver was cited and taken into custody as charges are pending.



A two-vehicle crash involving a CTA bus early Monday morning on Chicago’s South Side left no injuries but resulted in citations for one driver, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a man in his 30s driving a black sedan was heading east on 63rd Street when he hit a CTA bus that was stopped at an intersection.

The bus driver was the only person on board at the time. Neither driver was hurt.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the sedan struck the stopped bus.

What's next:

The sedan driver was issued two citations and taken into custody. Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.