Car crash escalates into shooting, wounding 1 in Avondale

A woman was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle car crash escalated into gunfire Friday morning in the Avondale neighborhood.

A Dodge Caravan was driving northbound on California Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when it struck a stolen Honda and a Tesla at the Wellington Avenue intersection, police said.

After the crash, three people got out of the Dodge and started shooting at the Honda before running away, police said.

A 19-year-old who was walking on the sidewalk was shot in the shoulder and torso. Paramedics took her to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

There were no other reported injuries. Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.