Car crashes into Calumet River with father and son inside

A father and son were rescued from a car that crashed into the Calumet River in Chicago on Sunday night.

The rescue operation took place near South Torrence Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood.

Witnesses said that around 8:15 p.m., a man driving a white sedan went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up.

The Chicago Fire Department said a boy (described as either being 13 or 16) was rescued by the crew of a barge and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, a man estimated to be in his 40's or 50's, was submerged for almost 40 minutes but still had a pulse when he was pulled out by rescue crews. The man is hospitalized in grave condition.

