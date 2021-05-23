Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Calumet River with father and son inside

By and FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
South Deering
FOX 32 Chicago

Car plunges into Calumet River with two people inside

Chicago's marine unit was looking for the driver of the car on Sunday night. A 16-year-old boy who was in the car was rescued by a Good Samaritan.

CHICAGO - A father and son were rescued from a car that crashed into the Calumet River in Chicago on Sunday night.

The rescue operation took place near South Torrence Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood.

Witnesses said that around 8:15 p.m., a man driving a white sedan went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up. 

The Chicago Fire Department said a boy (described as either being 13 or 16) was rescued by the crew of a barge and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver, a man estimated to be in his 40's or 50's, was submerged for almost 40 minutes but still had a pulse when he was pulled out by rescue crews. The man is hospitalized in grave condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP