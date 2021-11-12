Elmwood Park man charged with DUI after crashing into Oak Park bicycle business

A 44-year-old Elmwood Park man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a bicycle business in Oak Park Thursday night.

The crash occurred at Barnard's Schwinn Cyclery LTD in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Oak Park at about 10:20 p.m.

An Oak Park police officer was patrolling near the area when he heard the crash and was on scene almost immediately, police said.

The officer found David Cross inside the vehicle. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

He was later released to Oak Park police and issued tickets.

In addition to the DUI charge, Cross was also ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and not having proof of vehicle insurance.

Barnard's Schwinn Cyclery sustained substantial damage and will likely need to be demolished, police said.