Car crashes into fire truck, state trooper on Eisenhower Expressway

A crash involving a Chicago fire truck caused a partial closure of outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say around 5:30 a.m. a silver Infiniti smashed into a Chicago fire truck and an Illinois state trooper car that were on the scene of an earlier crash.

The fire truck was being used to block off lanes on the expressway near California Avenue due to a two-vehicle hit-and-run around 4:54 a.m.

Shortly after the collision, a Chevrolet Malibu hit a tow truck that was on scene of the previous crash.

All outbound lanes were closed at South California Avenue for investigation, but have reopened as of 7 a.m.

ISP says five people and one firefighter was taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Three were taken to Stroger Hospital. One was taken to Rush Medical Center and two more were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No Illinois State Police personnel were injured. There is no further information available at this time.





