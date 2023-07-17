Car crashes into popular Hinsdale sandwich shop

A car crashed into a popular sandwich shop in suburban Hinsdale on Monday.

The restaurant — identified as Fontano's Subs — is located at Chicago Ave. and Lincoln St., just north of the Burlington Northern train tracks.

The extent of the damage is evident, and there are ongoing reports about possible injuries resulting from the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to the Patch, the restaurant will be closed Tuesday and possibly even longer.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.