Car crashes into two people in Hermosa

A 64-year-old man crashed his car, striking two people, one being an 8-year-old boy, Sunday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

About 11:20 a.m. the man was driving a vehicle westbound on North Avenue, when he struck a light pole in the 4200 block of West North Avenue, and a male who was on the street, Chicago police said.

The vehicle “continued driving,” struck an 8-year-old boy, then finally came to a rest after striking a parked vehicle, police said.

The 61-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in fair condition, police said. The 8-year-old boy was taken to Norwegian Hospital and is in good condition.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition, police said. He was issued citations for the crash and is due in court Nov. 11.