Car crashes into Woodstock duplex, causing gas leak

A car crashed into a duplex in Woodstock on Saturday afternoon, damaging the structure and causing a gas leak, officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said crews responded about 2:47 p.m. to the 2300 block of Aspen Drive, where they found a vehicle had struck the garage of a single-story duplex, causing moderate to heavy damage. A natural gas meter was also hit, leading to an active leak.

The driver, an adult woman, was out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. She was evaluated at the scene but declined hospital treatment, officials said. Nicor Gas secured the damaged meter, and the adjoining unit was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. The home remains habitable, and the Woodstock Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.