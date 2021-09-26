Car mechanics strike over, and new car dealership service bays will be open on Monday morning

An eight-week long auto mechanics strike that impacted dozens of dealerships in Chicago and the suburbs has ended.

IAMAW Mechanics’ Local 701 said on its website that mechanics should report to work on Monday, Sept. 27, now that a contract has been ratified.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that the contract was ratified on Sunday morning by what they described as a narrow vote.

The strike targeting the New Car Dealers Association had impacted 56 dealerships.

