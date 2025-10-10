Expand / Collapse search

Car plows through suburban Chicago home, leaving 2 people hospitalized: police

By Cody King
Published  October 10, 2025 1:20pm CDT
Hanover Park
Car crashes into house in Hanover Park

A car crashed into a home in Hanover Park on Friday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A vehicle crashed into a west suburban home on Woodlake Drive late Friday morning, injuring the driver and a resident, police said.
    • Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

HANOVER PARK - A vehicle slammed into a west suburban home Friday morning, leaving two people hospitalized, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened on Woodlake Drive when a vehicle veered off the road and plowed into the residence, causing significant damage, police said. 

The driver and a resident were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash or whether the driver will face any charges.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Hanover Park Police Department. 

