Car plows through suburban Chicago home, leaving 2 people hospitalized: police
HANOVER PARK - A vehicle slammed into a west suburban home Friday morning, leaving two people hospitalized, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened on Woodlake Drive when a vehicle veered off the road and plowed into the residence, causing significant damage, police said.
The driver and a resident were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the crash or whether the driver will face any charges.
What's next:
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Hanover Park Police Department.