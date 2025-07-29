Vehicle pulled from pond in Cary found empty; driver not located

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photos courtesy of the Cary Fire Protection District

Emergency crews responding to a report of a submerged vehicle Monday night in Cary recovered the car from a pond but found no driver or occupants inside, authorities said.

Car into pond

What we know:

The Cary Fire Protection District said it was called to the area of Detroit Street north of Crystal Woods Circle around 7:40 p.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and became fully submerged in the water. Rescue divers conducted a systematic search of the front and rear seats and trunk but confirmed the car was empty.

As of 9 p.m., neither the driver nor any possible occupants had been located, despite checks of the vehicle’s registered address. Out of caution, the incident was upgraded through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to bring in sonar equipment and additional personnel. Crews used sonar and drones to scan the pond further before removing the vehicle at about 11 p.m. and clearing the scene around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the crash and the whereabouts of the driver has been turned over to the Cary Police Department, officials said.