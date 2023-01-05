Car riddled with bullet holes arrives at Roseland hospital; 2 wounded

Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.

A 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso got out of the car and officers assisted them into the hospital, police said.

The victims told police gunfire broke out and struck them while they were driving.

The man and woman will be transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for further treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.