Car rolls down boat ramp into Lake Michigan as woman pays for parking

A car rolled into Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon while someone stepped out to pay for parking at Burnham Harbor.

No one was hurt, but the car was submerged and had to be towed out, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

“The lady got out of the car to pay for parking and somehow it got away and rolled into the water,” Langford said.

The fire department was called about 12:20 p.m. to the west side of the harbor near the 1500 block of South Lynn White Drive, he said.

No one was in the car when it entered the water, Langford said.