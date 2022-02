A car was stolen in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood on Sunday with a little girl inside.

Someone left a 6-year-old child inside an Acura with the keys inside on South Union near 36th around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago police said someone else got into the car and took off.

The car was found about two miles away on South Archer in Chinatown with the child safe inside.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS