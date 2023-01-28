Thief takes car with child inside, dumps car and kid a few blocks away

A thief stole a car in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Saturday, and found something inside they probably did not expect: a 4-year-old child.

Police said a man, 39, left his car running on West Hubbard near Paulina around 3:30 p.m. A 4-year-old boy was inside.

The car thief hopped in and took off, with the child still in the car.

Police said the thief abandoned the car a few blocks away and took off. The 4-year-old was found safely inside the vehicle.