Car thieves target commercial business garages on NW Side

Chicago police are warning commercial businesses in Chicago about recent garage break-ins and car thefts.

At least six burglaries have been reported in the last two weeks on the Northwest Side.

Police say the offenders have been prying open the garages of businesses to get inside and steal vehicles.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 4500 block of North Kedzie Ave. on April 16 at 4 p.m.

In the 4500 block of North Kedzie Ave. on April 19 at 3:41 a.m.

In the 5600 block of North Elston Ave. on April 23 at 6 p.m.

In the 5500 block of North Northwest Hwy. on April 23 at 6:26 p.m.

In the 5900 block of North Northwest Hwy. on April 23 at 6:52 p.m.

In the 5600 Block of North Elston Ave. between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on April 23

Police say they are searching for a group of three to six people. They have no further information about the suspects.

They fled the crime scenes in the stolen vehicles.

If anyone has information or surveillance footage of these incidents, they can contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.