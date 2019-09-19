Car used in West Garfield Park triple homicide located: police

Police have located a car used in a shooting that left three men dead and a fourth critically injured Wednesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Thursday that investigators located the car. Police did not provide details about where and when the car was found.

The car had been reported stolen and was missing for weeks, Guglielmi said. Forensic technicians are processing the car for evidence and DNA testing will be expedited.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk in front of Quick Drive Thru Food Mart about 2:48 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire, according to police and fire officials.

Charles Boston, 19, Tion Lewis, 22, and Quashun Nolton, 23, were shot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. All three lived in South Austin, just west of where they were shot.

A fourth man, 25, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.