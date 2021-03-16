Car wanted in shooting of off-duty CPD officer found on South Side

Police on Tuesday found a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of an off-duty officer in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The possible suspects’ black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was found abandoned near 92nd Street and Williams Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The car was wanted in the Monday shooting of an off-duty CPD officer stopped at a traffic light near 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue. The officer underwent surgery and was in fair condition.

He was the second CPD officer shot in just two days.

After the shooting, Chicago police dispatchers issued a department-wide alert for the vehicle. The alert stated that the car was a fraudulently obtained rental car.