Car wanted in West Lawn hit-and-run that struck a toddler sitting in a stroller

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Updated 2:40PM
West Lawn
Toddler grazed by hit-and-run driver in West Lawn

A toddler suffered a graze wound after being struck by a vehicle in West Lawn Tuesday afternoon.

WEST LAWN - Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a 3-year-old in West Lawn earlier this month. 

On Feb. 1, in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road, a 43-year-old woman was pushing a stroller with the toddler in it, when someone in a gray in colored sedan – possibly a Nissan Sentra – swerved around traffic into a median, striking the child, police said.

The car was last seen fleeing the scene and traveling southbound on Pulaski Road.

Police are looking for a gray sedan that struck a 3-year-old earlier this month | Chicago Police Department

Police are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run incident. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is encouraging anyone who may have any information about this traffic crash or striking vehicle to contact the investigative unit at (312) 745-4521.

Those with information can remain anonymous at cpdtip.com.