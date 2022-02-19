Car wanted in West Lawn hit-and-run that struck a toddler sitting in a stroller

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car that struck a 3-year-old in West Lawn earlier this month.

On Feb. 1, in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road, a 43-year-old woman was pushing a stroller with the toddler in it, when someone in a gray in colored sedan – possibly a Nissan Sentra – swerved around traffic into a median, striking the child, police said.

The car was last seen fleeing the scene and traveling southbound on Pulaski Road.

Police are looking for a gray sedan that struck a 3-year-old earlier this month | Chicago Police Department

Police are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run incident. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is encouraging anyone who may have any information about this traffic crash or striking vehicle to contact the investigative unit at (312) 745-4521.

Those with information can remain anonymous at cpdtip.com.