Cardinal Cupich brings hope, comfort to Lurie Children's patients on Christmas Eve
CHICAGO - Children who are spending Christmas at Lurie Children's Hospital had a special visitor this year.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, visited the young patients, their families and the frontline staff members on Christmas Eve, bringing messages of hope and comfort.
Cardinal Blase Cupich visits Lurie Children's Hospital patients and staff on Christmas Eve. (Jan Terry, Lurie Children’s )
The archbishop also gave crosses to the patients and their families that were blessed by Pope Francis.
Cardinal Blase Cupich gave crosses to patients and their families at Lurie Children's Hospital. (Jan Terry, Lurie Children’s )