Cardinal Blase Cupich: People are more disconnected than ever despite technology

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich says even though the world is more connected than ever, many people are more disconnected than ever.

The cardinal gave strong remarks at the Parliament of World Religions. He spoke on the topic of conscience as it relates to how we interact with each other.

Cardinal Cupich said interfaith meetings like this are important for bringing people together to secure one another's rights and dignity rather than being concerned about material goals.

The cardinal said the impact of technology on our ability to learn about other perspectives is narrowing, rather than broadening our views.

"Being led to virtual spaces of common outlook and perspective by the very devices that provide us with the unmatched ability to connect with the world. Is the world at our fingertips, or are our fingertips narrowing the world?" said Cardinal Cupich.

The Parliament of the World's Religions is happening all of this week at McCormick Place.