Cardinal Cupich, Waukegan police co-sponsoring gun buyback event

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Cupich is challenging elected officials, faith communities and businesses to take a stand against gun violence.

Later this month, the Waukegan Police Department is co-sponsoring a gun buyback event.

Cupich said these events have been very successful in Chicago in getting weapons out of homes and putting much-needed cash in the hands of residents.

Cupich and Bishop Jeffrey Grob have pledged to sponsor 100 buybacks and are urging others to make similar pledges to ensure the event's success.

Donations can be sent to the Waukegan Police Department.

The gun buyback is scheduled for April 29.