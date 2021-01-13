Carjackers take 5 cars Tuesday in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, West Town, Edgewater

Carjackers stole five cars Tuesday evening in a rash of robberies that stretched across the Lincoln Park, Edgewater, West Town and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the carjackings — which all happened within three hours — were related. Carjackings in Chicago in 2020 more than doubled compared over the previous year.

The first carjacking happened about 6:15 p.m. in Lincoln Park on the North Side. A 57-year-old man was inside a car in an alley in the 1400 block of North Dearborn Parkway when two men approached on either side of the car, pulled out guns and demanded his keys, Chicago police said. The two men then fled south on Dearborn in the vehicle.

At 6:35 p.m., a man was carjacked in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 61-year-old was inside a car in an alley in the 2700 block of North Pinegrove Avenue when three men approached on both sides of the car, police said. One man pulled out a gun and demanded belongings and the car. The group then fled north on Pinegrove Avenue in the car.

About 7:40 p.m., two people were forced out of their SUV in West Town. They were sitting in a Range Rover about 7:40 p.m. when two armed males got out of a Dodge Charger in the 1500 block of West Huron Street and forced them out, police said. The robbers took the pair’s wallets and cellphones, and then fled in the stolen car, police said.

About 8:40 p.m., carjackers armed with a rifle stole two newer-model Dodge Chargers in Edgewater. Three males got out of a stolen Jeep Cherokee and forced the pair, both 27, out of a 2021 Dodge Charger in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue, police said. They forced the pair to hand over their wallets, phones and car keys, police said. The suspects took the Charger the victims were in, as well as the woman’s nearby Charger.