Carjackers target victims at gunpoint on Near West Side

Police are warning residents about a series of armed carjackings reported this month on the Near West Side.

In each case, two or three men or teen boys have approached victims, pulled out a handgun and demanded vehicles and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

About 5:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 100 block of North Western Avenue;

About 12:45 a.m. Sept. 24 in the first block of North Western;

About 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard;

Between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sept. 13 in the first block of North Western; and

About 9 p.m. Sept. 9 in the first block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

The suspects were described as two to three males between 16 and 25 years old, police said. They stood 5-foot-6 to 6 feet tall and weighed 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.