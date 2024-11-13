Chicago man arrested after allegedly carjacking victim on West Side

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking another man at gunpoint in West Garfield Park in September.

Amarion Pope, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 30 in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue, when Pope allegedly carjacked a 24-year-old man at gunpoint.

Police said other offenders were also involved in the carjacking.

Pope was arrested on Tuesday. His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.