Chicago police warn residents of Armour Square neighborhood about increase in carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Armour Square neighborhood to watch out after an increase in carjackings.

Police said carjackings had happened at these times and locations:

  • 200 Block of West 22nd Place on March 16 around 4:20 p.m.
  • 2300 Block of South Princeton on March 24 at 7:25 p.m.
  • 2400 Block of South Canal on March 27 at 7:10 p.m. 
  • 2500 Block of South Princeton on April 07 at 4:45 a.m.

Chicago police said that the carjackers approach while victims are inside the car, or have just stepped out. They threaten victims with a gun and then take the car keys.

