Chicago police warn residents of Armour Square neighborhood about increase in carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Armour Square neighborhood to watch out after an increase in carjackings.

Police said carjackings had happened at these times and locations:

200 Block of West 22nd Place on March 16 around 4:20 p.m.

2300 Block of South Princeton on March 24 at 7:25 p.m.

2400 Block of South Canal on March 27 at 7:10 p.m.

2500 Block of South Princeton on April 07 at 4:45 a.m.

Chicago police said that the carjackers approach while victims are inside the car, or have just stepped out. They threaten victims with a gun and then take the car keys.

