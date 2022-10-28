New details released after Chicago man charged with string of crimes

Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020.

Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.

Prosecutors say Perez approached the driver side of a silver 2011 Ford F-150 on Nov. 23, 2020 in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue and tapped on the window with a firearm and told the driver to get out.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, complied and Perez pointed a gun at his head, demanded his wallet and threw him to the ground before driving off, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Dale-Schmidt.

About an hour later, and four miles away, Perez pinned another man, 28, next to the curb with the Ford in the 5700 block of North Wayne Avenue, Dale-Schmidt said. Perez then took the man’s wallet at gunpoint and drove off with his bicycle in the truck, she said.

As officers attempted to arrest Perez Thursday, he fled on foot, Dale-Schmidt said. After a brief chase, officers attempted to handcuff Perez when he tensed his body and "repeatedly attempted to grab at a satchel on his chest where a gun was stored," she said.

Perez bit one officer in the right hand, spit on them and then spit on another officer, Dale-Schmidt said. As officers attempted to place him in a vehicle, Perez allegedly spit on a sergeant, she said.

When he was inside, he began kicking at the interior of the vehicle and spit on a fourth officer when they opened the door, she said.

Carlos Perez | Chicago Police Department

A loaded gun with an extended magazine, numerous rounds, pills suspected to be Xanax and two grams of suspected cocaine were recovered from the satchel, Dale-Schmidt said.

Perez, a lifelong resident of Cook County, has been living with his mother for the last year and has two children under the age of 5, according to Cook County Assistant Public Defender Patrick Shine. He worked full-time for the past year in the construction business with his family, he said.

His next court date was set for Nov. 4.