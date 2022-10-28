Chicago man charged in 2020 North Side carjacking, robbery

A Chicago man was charged with ten felonies after an arrest for a 2020 carjacking and robbery.

Police say Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking and a robbery that happened in November 2020.

Perez allegedly forcefully took a vehicle and personal belongings from a 39-year-old man in Albany Park on Nov 23, 2020, police say.

On the same day, police say Perez took personal belongings from a 28-year-old man in Edgewater.

Carlos Perez | Chicago Police Department

Perez faces charges for armed carjacking, battery of a peace officer, armed robbery, possession of controlled substances and resisting arrest.

During the arrest, police say the offender had a firearm and resisted arrest.

No additional information is available at this time.