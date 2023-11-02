Carly Melone: Chicago police seek help finding missing 5-year-old girl who may be with her mother

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 5-year-old girl who has been missing for a few days.

Carly Melone were last seen on Oct. 29 at their Dunning home in the 6200 block of W. Grace Ave. Police say the girl may be with her mother, Katherine Labellarte, who is also reported missing.

Carly is described as a white girl, with brown hair and green eyes, standing 3-foot-8 and weighing 46 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.