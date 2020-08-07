Carol Stream man sentenced to 55 years for sexual assault of a minor who suffers from spina bifida

On Thursday, a 55-year-old former Carol Stream man was sentenced to 55 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the sexual assault of a minor who suffers from spina bifida, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo was found guilty in January of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Charges stem from assaults that occurred between May 2007 and March 2015.

The female victim was under the age of thirteen when the abuse began and suffers from spina bifida.

The assault occurred on multiple occasions at her home and other locations.

Rodriguez-Ocampo is a relative of the girl, and the assaults were discovered by the victim’s mother.

The mother found sexually explicit text messages and photographs between Rodriguez-Ocampo and his victim on the victim’s cell phone.

"Mr. Rodriguez-Ocampo’s abhorrent behavior has certainly earned him each and every year of his fifty-five-year sentence,” Berlin said. “The repeated sexual assault of a young girl with special needs is nearly incomprehensible and thankfully Mr. Rodriguez-Ocampo will now, in all likelihood, spend the rest of his life behind bars where he will be unable to sexually prey upon anyone."

Rodriguez-Ocampo will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.