Carol Stream man's blood-alcohol level nearly 4 times legal limit in crash that injured woman, kids: officials

A Carol Stream man who was allegedly drunk when he injured a woman and her two children in a crash Sunday night in west suburban Glendale Heights will remain in custody ahead of his trial.

Jose Buitureira, 42, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon where Judge Joshua Dieden ordered he be detained pre-trial, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Buitureira faces three felony charges including aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a suspended license along with multiple misdemeanors.

Glendale Heights police responded to a crash involving injuries at Bloomingdale Road and Lincoln Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they saw Buitureira about 210 feet from the crash and allegedly walking from the scene. Officer's smelled an odor of alcohol on Buitureira, and he was allegedly slurring his speech while he spoke to police.

Investigators said Buitureira's blood alcohol level registered at .316, nearly four times the legal limit, when he allegedly crashed into the woman's car, injuring her and her two children, a 16-year-old and a 7-year-old. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, but have since been released.

Jose Buitureira, 42. (DuPage County states attorneys office)

An open can of Modelo beer and liquid was found on the floorboard of Buitureira's vehicle by authorities, the statement said.

"It is alleged that with a BAC of nearly four times the legal limit, Mr. Buitureira not only caused a crash that injured a woman and her two children, but that he also attempted to flee the scene to avoid responsibility," said Robert Berlin, DuPage County state's attorney.

Buitureira is expected to appear in court again on Oct. 2 for arraignment.