Carol Stream police-involved shooting: Family of man killed demands answers

The family and attorney of the man fatally shot by Carol Stream police early Saturday morning say he was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was killed.

Issac Goodlow, 30, was killed in his home at the Villagebrook Apartments during a domestic violence call around 4:15 a.m., according to Carol Stream police.

Attorney Andrew Stroth of A Civil Rights Law Firm said at a news conference Monday that Goodlow suffered from bipolar disorder.

Goodlow was described as low-key, mild-mannered, and an old soul.

Stroth says Goodlow was unarmed when he was shot.

Deputy Chief and Acting Chief of Police of the Carol Stream Police Department Brian Cluever said officers encountered a "tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation" when they arrived at the scene.

Two officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave for the duration of the investigation. Their names haven't been released.

Stroth says Goodlow's family is demanding answers. They say he was "unjustifiably shot" while suffering from a mental health crisis.

The family has not been permitted to see the body-worn camera video of the incident. They sent a letter to the mayor of Carol Stream and the chief of police asking for the evidence from that incident and demanding justice.