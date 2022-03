Multiple cars in Chicago's Kilbourn Park were shot up Wednesday morning, police said.

Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4800 block of North Tripp just after 2 a.m, where officers discovered multiple vehicles damaged.

There was no one on scene and there is no one in custody, police said.

There were no injuries reported, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

