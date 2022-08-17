Cary man charged with sexually abusing dog, possessing child porn

article

A Cary man has been charged with having sexual conduct with a dog and possessing child porn.

A tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to an investigation and charges against 18-year-old Nikolas Sarabyn

During the investigation, Sarabyn engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion, according to Scott Naydenoff of the Cary Police Department.

Sarabyn was charged with 17 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of sexual conduct with an animal, all felonies.

Sarabyn is due in McHenry County court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22.

Further information wasn't immediately available.