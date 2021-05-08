Casey Urlacher files paperwork to run for Illinois Senate

Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher has his sights set on a higher office.

Urlacher filed paperwork to run for the Illinois state Senate.

It's a rematch from the 2016 primary, which Republican Dan McConchie won.

Urlacher recently won a third term as Mettawa mayor, despite a federal indictment for running an illegal sports book.

He was allowed to run again for office after receiving a pardon from former President Donald Trump.