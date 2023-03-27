Cash registers stolen from Lake View business, latest in series of burglaries

Two gunmen burglarized a business early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood.

The two suspects entered the business around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Belmont Avenue and flashed handguns, causing employees to run to a backroom where they locked themselves in, according to police.

The suspects then took two cash registers and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was injured and there is no one in custody.

Monday's burglary was the latest of several that took place this month across Chicago's North Side.

Area Three detectives are investigating.