Cast of 'Chicago Party Aunt' talks series debut

Chicago gets raunchy and animated in the new Netflix series "Chicago Party Aunt," based on the popular Twitter account.

The series premiered on Netflix over the weekend, with many Chicagoans spotting countless city landmarks and local restaurant favorites animated into the city.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the cast and creators about which Chicago legend they’d love to have appear on the series.

"I was on the Second City main stage," said Lauren Ash, who voices the Chicago Party Aunt. "For me, my touchstones are from the Second City world, the heavy hitters of the comedy world."

"I’m going to go Mike Dikta because I think he’s the ultimate for Diane," said series creator Chris Witaske. "When the Bears won the Super Bowl in 85, that was her top of the mountain peak."

"Chicago Party Aunt" is streaming now on Netflix.

